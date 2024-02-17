Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.42-0.48 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,101,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.