Halliburton’s (HAL) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

