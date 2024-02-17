Grin Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $1.14 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00516370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00135639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00237048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148647 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

