Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in January

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GHI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.68%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

Read More

