Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

AJX opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth $12,051,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

