Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.81. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.38.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
