Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 265.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,656 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Seagen worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagen by 7,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.92.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

