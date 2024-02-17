Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

