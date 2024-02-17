Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 123,961 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,961 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. 1,743,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,882. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

