Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $40.03 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.12. 2,569,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,866. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.