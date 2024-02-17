Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $36.79 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $36,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. 1,869,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,226. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

