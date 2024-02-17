Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $34.10 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity National Financial worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. 1,473,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

