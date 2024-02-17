Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 221,329 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,329 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $38,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

