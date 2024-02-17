Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 371,188 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,188 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $44,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. 6,404,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,151,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

