GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. GrafTech International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.82.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 716,235 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.