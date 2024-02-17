Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746,604 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Grab worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 107,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

