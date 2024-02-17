Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,479,000 after buying an additional 2,188,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,346,000 after buying an additional 26,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $146,995,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grab by 21,204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 37,126,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grab by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,332,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,761,000 after buying an additional 9,902,862 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

