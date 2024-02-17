Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

