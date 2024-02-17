Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.26. 48,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,794. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

