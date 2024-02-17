goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$193.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSY. CIBC cut goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$180.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

