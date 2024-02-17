GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $124.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:GDDY opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $83,010.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,663 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.