GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of GFS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

