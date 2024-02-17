Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY24 guidance to $9.70 to $9.90 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. 1,161,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.