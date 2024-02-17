GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GGN opened at $3.71 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

