Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 736,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,153. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $204.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

