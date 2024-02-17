Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$16.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.