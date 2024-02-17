Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 12.0% in January

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,700 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 527,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,961,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.