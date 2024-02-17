Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

