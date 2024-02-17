Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,640,775 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.67% of Valero Energy worth $1,286,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,237. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

