Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.91% of Schlumberger worth $1,584,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 6,365,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,537,725. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

