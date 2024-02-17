Fmr LLC Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.50% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,245,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

