Fmr LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.60% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,758,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.85. 1,466,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

