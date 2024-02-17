Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287,003 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.28% of Nucor worth $1,260,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,071,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $2,033,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.58. 1,908,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.