Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,384,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $12,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,974. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

