Fmr LLC Acquires 7,089,790 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.99% of Micron Technology worth $1,489,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,330.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,553,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

