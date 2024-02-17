Fmr LLC Acquires 1,194,665 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.94% of Marriott International worth $1,697,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,601,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $241.63. 2,119,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,762. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.