First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.59

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.59 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 3612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.80.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $898.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

