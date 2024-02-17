First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

