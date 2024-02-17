First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of FN opened at C$40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.86. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

