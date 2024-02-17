Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 58,509 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $10,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 86.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 684,839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 206.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

