Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $750,000 Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ovintiv stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.