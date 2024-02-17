Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.22 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

