Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

