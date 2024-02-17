Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

