Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $389.30 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $393.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $172,141,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

