Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Releases Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $52.87 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $955.38 and its 200 day moving average is $886.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $628.57 and a 12-month high of $1,064.99.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

