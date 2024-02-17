Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.75.

EXR stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,811,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

