ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

