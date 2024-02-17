Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

EB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $889.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 179,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 145,140 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

