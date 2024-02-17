Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,747.82

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,747.82 or 0.05366491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $330.19 billion and $18.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00019659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001433 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,122 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

